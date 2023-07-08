Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 7

Following a brief gunfight, the police late last night arrested three Fatehgarh Sahib youths, allegedly involved in a carjacking incident, from Phase 3B1 here.

Their injured accomplice at Civil Hospital, in Mohali. Tribune photo

One of the suspects, Gurmukh Singh, alias Monty, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in a retaliatory fire by the police. He reportedly fired at the police while trying to flee the spot near Micro Towers in Phase 3A. The other two suspects were identified as Varinder Singh, alias Vicky, and Karan.

The police seized a .32 bore pistol and .315 bore pistol and live rounds from their possession. Gurmukh has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6 here.

Earlier, the trio snatched a car bearing a Haryana registration number from a youth at gunpoint in Phase 3A around 1 am. When signalled to stop at a checkpoint in Phase 3B1, the suspects opened fire at the police.

When the police retaliated, two suspects abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot, but were nabbed. Gurmukh fell near the car after sustaining a bullet injury.

A case under Sections 307, 186, 353, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Mataur police station. The suspects were produced in a local court on Friday.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Gurmukh Singh was earlier booked for snatching a bike. The police are now tracking the source from where the suspects procured the weapons.