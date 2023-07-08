 Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Intercepted at naka | 2 pistols, cartridges seized

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Carjacking accused (faces covered) in police custody. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 7

Following a brief gunfight, the police late last night arrested three Fatehgarh Sahib youths, allegedly involved in a carjacking incident, from Phase 3B1 here.

Their injured accomplice at Civil Hospital, in Mohali. Tribune photo

One of the suspects, Gurmukh Singh, alias Monty, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in a retaliatory fire by the police. He reportedly fired at the police while trying to flee the spot near Micro Towers in Phase 3A. The other two suspects were identified as Varinder Singh, alias Vicky, and Karan.

The police seized a .32 bore pistol and .315 bore pistol and live rounds from their possession. Gurmukh has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6 here.

Snatched car at gunpoint

  • Accused snatch car from a youth at gunpoint in Phase 3A, Mohali, late on Thursday
  • Signalled to stop at checkpoint in Phase 3B1, they open fire at police, try to flee
  • Cops return fire, one suspect sustains bullet injury; all three land in police net

Earlier, the trio snatched a car bearing a Haryana registration number from a youth at gunpoint in Phase 3A around 1 am. When signalled to stop at a checkpoint in Phase 3B1, the suspects opened fire at the police.

When the police retaliated, two suspects abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot, but were nabbed. Gurmukh fell near the car after sustaining a bullet injury.

A case under Sections 307, 186, 353, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Mataur police station. The suspects were produced in a local court on Friday.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Gurmukh Singh was earlier booked for snatching a bike. The police are now tracking the source from where the suspects procured the weapons.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Nation

Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case

5
Nation

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

6
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

7
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

8
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

9
Delhi

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

10
Nation

Know the average cost of a veg and non-veg thali in India and the reason why it concerns all?

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

IAF Heritage Centre set for expansion, plan submitted

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects ‘planned’ murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts