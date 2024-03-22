Gunshot fired at Balongi, 3 arrested

Mohali, March 21
The police have arrested three of the four youths for firing a gunshot and thrashing a passersby over a car parking issue at Adarsh Colony of Balongi this morning. The suspects have been identified as Dera Bassi residents Harkirat Singh and Akash, and Gurjant Singh of Sangrur. The weapon is yet to be recovered.
The victim Rajinder Singh, an owner of a water tanker service, said he had come to the area to take his tanker back, adding that a car parked in the locality was blocking the way. Rajinder said he asked the owners of the car to remove it. He said four youths, staying in a PG, came out and started arguing with him, adding that the arguments turned ugly and the youths fired, hit him with the weapon, and fled in the car.
Rajinder claimed that the bullet grazed past his head. He was admitted to a hospital in Kharar. Police officials said they scanned the CCTV footage of the area, adding that three to four youths were involved in the incident. A case has been registered at the Balongi police station. The police said they were verifying the suspects’ antecedents and the weapon’s licence.
