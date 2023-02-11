Gunshot fired at man in Sector 89

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Unidentified persons fired a gunshot at Mohali resident Abhishek Tiwari in Sector 89 on Thursday. Victim was sitting in his car when the suspects had an altercation with him and allegedly opened fire. The matter was being investigated, said police. TNS

2 bodies found on rly tracks

Zirakpur: A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were found dead on the railway tracks near Bhankharpur-Ghaggar bridge at Nagla on Friday evening. The two apparently jumped in front of a train around 5.40 pm. They have been identified as Rahul Kumar Singh, a resident of Meerut, and Sunita Senapati, a resident of Hollywood Heights-1, VIP Road. No suicide note has been found. An investigation has been initiated. — TNS

Newborn found dead at maloya

Chandigarh: The body of a newborn girl was found in Maloya. The police said the body was found near a sanitary shop on the Jhampur road. They said efforts were being made to identify the persons who had dumped the body. Meanwhile, a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Thieves strike at Sec 20 house

Chandigarh: Cash and jewellery were stolen from a house in Sector 20. Complainant Gaurav Sahota reported that unidentified person stole Rs 4.2 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth around Rs 11 lakh and a silver glass from an almirah at his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Punjab resident while possessing 18 gm of heroin. Complainant Surender Singh, a resident of Fazilka district, was arrested with the contraband in Sector 45. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

2 held with marijuana

Mohali: The police arrested two peddlers and recovered 2-kg marijuana and Rs 40,000 drug money from their possession in Kharar. The suspects have been identified as Kullu resident Narinder and Kansal resident Pankaj. The police said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Kharar police station. TNS

National Lok Adalat today

Mohali: A National Lok Adalat will be held here on Saturday. A total of 15,681 cases will be taken up for hearing in the Lok Adalat. Of this, 9145 are pre-litigative and 6,536 cases are pending in courts. A total of 28 Benches have been constituted to dispose of cases. As many as 18 Lok Adalat Benches at the Mohali headquarters, seven at Kharar and five at Dera Bassi will hear the cases. TNS

PU cagers beat Gujarat varsity

Chandigarh: Panjab University men’s basketball team bagged 3rd position in the All-India Inter-University Basketball Championship held at DCRUST, Murthal, in Haryana from February 6 to 10. In the hard-line match, Panjab University, Chandigarh, defeated Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (89-86).