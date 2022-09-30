Gunshots fired in Sec 97 society

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police raided a housing society in Sector 97 and rounded up a few youths, including girls, for firing into the air and rioting. Residents had complained a few youths had fired gunshots from the second floor around 12.10 am on Thursday. TNS

Trials on Oct 2 for Divyang T20

Chandigarh: The Physically Challenged Cricket Association, Chandigarh, will organise trials at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, here, on October 2 at 6.30 am. The selected team will participate in the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Divyang T20 Cup, 2022, to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from October 31 to November 7. TNS

Double delight for Priyanshi

Chandigarh: Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School won two gold medals in the recently concluded Chandigarh State Shooting Championship. She won a gold medal in the women’s junior 25m pistol (NR) championship and another in the women’s sub-youth 25m pistol (NR) championship. The school principal appreciated her efforts. TNS

GMSSS-40 girls win kabaddi gold

Chandigarh: The girls’ U-14 kabaddi team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 40, brought laurels by winning a gold medal in the inter-school kabaddi tournament. In the final match, the Sector 40 team recorded a (57-41) win over Ashiana Public School. The team played under the guidance of Harjit Singh Saini. TNS

Carrom meet from Oct 15

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise the 31st Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, here, from October 15 to 17. A total of six events - men and women singles, boys’ and girls’ singles (U-18) and boys and girls singles (U-14) - will be organised during the three-day event. A player below the age of 18 years and 14 years as on January 1, 2023 will be eligible to participate in the junior and sub-junior category, respectively. The top eight position holders in each category will be awarded ranking points, which will be counted for the selection of the Chandigarh team in the National Championship for the current session. Those interested may submit entries with the organisers before October 10. TNS

6,153 job offers to CU students

Chandigarh: Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has registered the highest number of 6,153 job offers for its students. More than 150 companies offered jobs to its students, said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Out of the 150 companies, about 23 multi-nationals have offered a pay package of Rs 30 lakh or more to the students. “In yet another testimony to our placement record, over 150 companies have made 6,153 job offers to 2023 batch students of the university, which is highest in the entire country,” claimed Sandhu.