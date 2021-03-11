Gunshots fired into air at housing society in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

Two gunshots were fired into the air from a rented flat on the 10th floor of a housing society in Sector 82, creating panic among residents around 5.30 am today. The suspects have been identified as Sameer and Happy Bouncer, who run an IT business.

The police have recovered 12 empty shells of bullets from the flat. According to the police, the suspects were partying after returning from a marriage in Ambala late last night and fired celebratory shots early in the morning. Sources said the suspects had fired celebratory gunshots during the marriage in Ambala also, though the police are yet to confirm it.

SP (City) Jagbinder Singh said, “Two persons have been detained with a licensed weapon. Happy Bouncer is the main suspect, who fired the shots from his licensed weapon. He is at large.” Residents said the main suspect had rented the accommodation two years ago and had been a “frequent trouble-maker”.

Falcon View Housing Society Residents Welfare Association representative Gp Capt Kuldeep Singh (retd) said, “The flat is owned by Ludhiana-based businessman Nakul Khosla. The residents’ body has informed him to get the flat vacated. It has now come to my notice that the suspects were indulging in unconstitutional activities in the past also. Residents had objected following which they stopped for sometime but resumed such activities later.”