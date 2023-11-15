Guntas Kaur Sandhu takes lead on Day 1 of championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

At the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club today, defending champion Guntas Sandhu carded a 4-under-par 68 to take the first-round lead. With one birdie on the par-five (7th hole), she completed the front nine in 35 and the back nine in 33, with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th holes. The 14-year-old Guntas said, “I am happy with my round today and will attempt to continue to play consistently over the next two days.”

Meanwhile, Charvi Vaid and Hazel Chauhan shot identical scores of 2-over-par, 74 to claim tied-2nd position. Charvi started with pars and a birdie on the par-three third hole, but a double bogey on the 6th, followed by bogeys on the 7th and 9th, saw her make the turn at 4-over. The back nine saw her card two birdies.

Meanwhile, Hazel carded a bogey on the 6th, followed by a birdie on the 10th and bogeys on the 12th and 13th. Ojaswini Saraswat and Heenaz Khera were one stroke behind, tied at 75, while Shreatha Shukla was placed sixth with a score of 76.

Geeta leads

For the overall Nett winner in the Neelu Chopra Cup, Geeta Kushwaha is in the lead, while Neelam Rudy is one stroke behind. The Silver Nett Salver (Handicap 0-18) was led by Neelam and was closely followed by Ritu Narain in second place. The Silver Bowl Nett (Handicap 19–25) was led by Geeta, with S Ratia in second place, while the Silver Bowl Gross was led by S Ratia, with Geeta in second place.

Neetha Gilanchi led the Bronze Plate Nett (26-36), followed by Radhika Vermais in second place. The Bronze Plate gross was led by Neetha, with Jaswinder Gill in second place. The Neelu Chopra Seniors Cup gross category is led by S Ratia, with Jyoti Gosal and Minna Singh tied for second place, while S Ratia also leads the senior category with Jyoti Gosal in second place. S. Ratia also took the lead in the super senior category, exclusively for lady golfers over 70 years of age.

The sub-junior category is led by Ojaswani Saraswat, with Yogya Bhalla in second place. Earlier, Capt. Mohanbir Singh, Secretary, Chandigarh Golf Club, tee off the event.