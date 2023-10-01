Guntas lifts 4th golf title on the trot

Chandigarh, September 30
Chandigarh budding golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu won the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Southern India Golf Ladies and Junior Girls Championship, at Karnataka Golf Association Golf Club, Bengaluru.
She won the junior title with a three-day card of 73, 75 and 69. This was her fourth consecutive IGU title of the year, so far.
Earlier this year, she won the IGU Northern India Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship, followed by IGU Karnataka Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship and Telangana Ladies and Junior Girls Championship.
