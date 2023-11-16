Guntas maintains lead in golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Guntas Sandhu carded a two-under-par, 70 in the second round of the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship, to maintain her lead with a total of six-under-par, 138 after 36 holes.

Shrestha Shukla who carded the only other under par round of the day, a one-under-par, 71 moved to second place with a total of three-over-par, 147. Charvi Vaid continued to play consistently, carding a second consecutive 74 to occupy sole third place with a total of 148 for two days.

Manpreet Sandhu and Neetha Gilganchi lead the Neelu Chopra Cup for the overall nett winner with while first round leader, three strokes behind after her performance today at 142.

The Silver Salver Nett prize (Handicap 0-18) is led by Manpreet Sandhu, at 139 with Neelam P Rudy in second place with a total of 142. Subra Mishra, leads race for the Silver Bowl gross with a two-day total of 182, with Swatantar Ratia in second place. The Silver Bowl nett (Handicap 19-25) is also led by Subra Mishra who is tied with Geeta Kushwaha with identical nett scores of 144. The Bronze Plate gross was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a total of 195 with Inder Gill in second place.