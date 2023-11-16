Guntas maintains lead in golf tourney

Chandigarh, November 15
Guntas Sandhu carded a two-under-par, 70 in the second round of the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship, to maintain her lead with a total of six-under-par, 138 after 36 holes.
Shrestha Shukla who carded the only other under par round of the day, a one-under-par, 71 moved to second place with a total of three-over-par, 147. Charvi Vaid continued to play consistently, carding a second consecutive 74 to occupy sole third place with a total of 148 for two days.
Manpreet Sandhu and Neetha Gilganchi lead the Neelu Chopra Cup for the overall nett winner with while first round leader, three strokes behind after her performance today at 142.
The Silver Salver Nett prize (Handicap 0-18) is led by Manpreet Sandhu, at 139 with Neelam P Rudy in second place with a total of 142. Subra Mishra, leads race for the Silver Bowl gross with a two-day total of 182, with Swatantar Ratia in second place. The Silver Bowl nett (Handicap 19-25) is also led by Subra Mishra who is tied with Geeta Kushwaha with identical nett scores of 144. The Bronze Plate gross was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a total of 195 with Inder Gill in second place.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...