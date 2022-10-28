Guntas shines in golf championship

Chandigarh, October 27
City’s 11-year-old golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu has brought laurels by winning the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Ladies and Junior Golf Championship, held in Mumbai, recently.
She claimed the category C title with an overall score of 238. In her previous tournaments, she finished third in the IGU Ladies and Junior Golf Amateur Golf Championship at Hyderabad with a score of 245 and won the IGU Eastern India Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship at Tollygunge Golf Club with a score of 237.
“I started practicing golf at the age of eight. Currently, I am practicing under coach Mahesh Kumar at the Chandigarh Golf Association Golf Range and with fitness coach Munish. This year, I have two IGU events. Next year, I will try to play some invitational international events,” said Guntas.
