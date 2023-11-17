Guntas wins Punjab Open Golf Championship 2nd time in row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Guntas Sandhu carded a second two-under-par 70 to successfully defend her title, winning the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship with a total of eight-under-par, 208.

“I am happy with my performance and am thrilled to win the trophy for the second year running. I will continue to work on my game and come back stronger next year,” said a beaming 13-year-old Guntas.

Shrestha Shukla finished second with a total of seven-over-par, 223 for three days, while Hazel Chauhan finished the tournament in overall third place, two strokes behind with a total of 225.

Neelu Chopra Cup for the overall nett winner was won by Manpreet Sandhu, who was tied with Neetha Gilganchi with a nett score of 208. Manpreet won on the basis of a better back nine. She also won the Silver Salver Nett prize for Handicap 0-18.

Subra Mishra won Silver Bowl gross with a 54-hole total of 277, while Swatantar Ratia finished in second place with a total of 281.

The Silver Bowl nett for handicap 19-25 was won Geeta Kushwaha with a nett score of 220. The Bronze Plate gross was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a total of 290 and Kulwinder Dhindsa in second place at 323. The Bronze Plate nett (26-36) was won by Jaswinder Gill with a nett score of 225.

The Seniors Challenge gross prize was won by Pauline JM Singh with a total of 177. Pauline, who led on day one, maintained her lead to comfortably clinch the title. The Seniors Challenge nett prize was won by Swatantar Ratia at 185.

Ratia also took home the trophy for the Super Seniors gross winner, while Simran Harika won the nett category exclusively for lady golfers over 70 years. Guntas won the junior shield with her total of 138, and Shrestha was the runner-up at 147.