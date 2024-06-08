Gupta distributes HAPPY cards in district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributed HAPPY cards to beneficiaries under the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana at the Sector 5 bus stand here today. The beneficiaries would be able to use the cards to commute for 1,000 km for free on buses along the Haryana roadways.

Gupta said the state government has started providing HAPPY cards, which are being distributed to people belonging to low income groups. He gave away 53 such cards to beneficiaries today and said, “The cards will be beneficial for the residents with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh as they would be able to use them to commute for a maximum of 1,000 km free of charge in Haryana Roadways buses every year.”

Gupta said the BJP-led state government had launched other people-centric projects, including the establishment of the city bus stand, launching minibuses on city routes, and launching electric buses in the city. “We had flagged off five electric buses to be run in the city on March 8. We will launch the remaining 45 buses soon,” he said.

He said the state government would also launch a bus service directly to Ayodhya.

Gupta was accompanied by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg and district BJP chief Deepak Sharma, among others.

