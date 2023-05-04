Gupta raids de-addiction centre at Pinjore, finds records bogus

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta led a raid on a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Madawala village in Pinjore here today. Several irregularities, including fake records and an expired licence, were found at the centre during the raid. It was also discovered that no patient had been admitted to the centre for de-addiction in the past one year.

The centre had shown entries of 32 patients and 99 per cent of these were found to be fake. It was discovered that using fake records, the centre operators had been collecting a significant amount of money from the government in the name of de-addiction.

The raiding team found that the operators had been issuing fake certificates to patients, claiming that they had completed their treatment successfully. They were also found to be issuing fake prescriptions for medication, which was provided at an exorbitant price. Further, the centre was found to be using drugs meant for medical purposes as a substitute to the drugs used in de-addiction treatment.

The raid was carried out in the presence of Panchkula ADC Varsha Khanagwal, Chief Medical Officer Mukta Kumar and Drug Control Officer in Food and Drug Administration Praveen Chowdhary.

The Speaker instructed the Panchkula administration to take strict action against the centre director.