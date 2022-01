Gurbaaz logs emphatic win

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, January 28

Gurbaaz Singh (CH) beat Arnav Bishnoi (CH) 9-1, Harwin Singh (PB) beat Armaan Walia (PB) 9-7, Daksh Kapoor (CH) beat Aryan Jolly (HR) 9-5 and Hardik Khanduja (CH) beat Gundeep Garg (PB) 9-3 in the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals of the Roots AITA CS-7 Under 16 and18 National Rankings Championship being organised by Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.

Boys’ under-18 quarterfinals

Harmanjit Singh (PB) [1] beat Agnivesh Bhardwaj (HR) 9-8(1); Daksh Kapoor (CH) beat Arnav Bhisnoi (CH) 9-2; Aniruddh Sangra (CH) beat Satvik Singla (CH) 9-1; Akshat Dhull (HR) beat Parth Sharma (PB) 9-2;

Girls’ under-16 quarterfinals

SIA Mahajan (CH) [1] beat Saravnoor Kaur (PB) 9-1; Mannat Awasthi (PB) beat Ira Chadha (CH) 9-6; Kanak Shekhawat (DL) beat Mehak Preet Kaur (PB) 9-5; Sidhak Kaur (PB) beat Agam Preet Kaur (PB) 9-2;

Girls’ under-18 quarterfinals

Radha Sadhra (CH) beat Gursimrat Kaur [1] 9-7; Suhani Sabbarwal (DL) beat Agampreet Kaur (PB) 9-1; Mehak Preet Kaur (PB) beat Saravnoor Kaur (PB) 9-5; SIA Mahajan (CH) beat Tamanna Walia (PB) 9-1.