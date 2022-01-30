Mohali: Phase-3B1 Gurdwara cash box stolen

Mohali: Thieves stole the cash box of a gurdwara in Phase-3B1 on Friday night. In CCTV footage, two persons are seen entering the gurdwara and taking away the cash box. Persons relating to the gurdwara said the incident came to light early in the morning when the priest came for prayers. Ironically, the police claim the security in the district has been beefed up in view of the coming Assembly elections. A police team visited the spot and started investigation. TNS
Two booked for raping minor
Dera Bassi: The police booked two UP natives on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl who lives near a brick-kiln. Her father told the police that she had gone missing for the past some days. Later, he came to know that Sumit Kumar and Rahul, both natives of Rampur, UP, had forcibly taken the girl along. A case has been registered against the duo and the police are looking for them. TNS
Two arrested in arms case
Chandigarh: The police arrested a 24-year-old youth, Rahul of Sector 17, Panchkula, and recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession at Raipur Khurd on Friday. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. In another case, a Dadu Majra resident, Kuldeep Kumar, 31, was arrested after a country-made pistol and a magazine were recovered from his possession near the dumping ground on January 28. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS
Plastic carry bags: Two held
Chandigarh: Two persons caught selling plastic carry bags at the grain market in Sector 26 on January 28 have been arrested. They have been identified as Ram Kumar Maurya, a resident of Sector 56, and Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 26. They were caught during a raid conducted by an assistant environmental engineer in Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, Rhythem Aggarwal, and a team of the office of the SDM East. A case under Sections 15 of the Environmental Protection Act-1986 has been registered against the suspects at the Sector 26 police station. TNS
Assault: Juvenile among 4 nailed
Chandigarh: A juvenile was apprehended and three youths were arrested for an assault on a Daria resident. The complainant, Amrender Kumar, alleged that his tenant Laxman, along with three-four persons, came to his house and attacked him with sticks on January 23. He sustained injuries in the attack and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. A case under Sections 323, 341, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. During the course of investigation, Daria residents Laxman, 24, Rohit Singh, 19, Vikas Deep, 20, and a juvenile were apprehended. Further investigation in the case is in progress. TNS
Scooter stolen from near house
Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident, Ravi Kumar, reported that someone stole his scooter parked near his house on the night of January 23. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
