Gurleen tops in Mohali

Mohali, May 24
Gurleen Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Buta Singh Wala, scored 491 marks out of 500 (98.20%) in medical stream to be placed 37th on the merit list of the PSEB Class XII examinations, results of which were announced today. Priya Sharma of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students scored 489 marks (97.80%) in medical stream to be placed 85th on the list.
Nine students from the district, all girls, have found place in the state merit list of 343. Last year, no student from the district could make it to the merit list. Out of the nine students, two are from Buta Singh Wala school, while three are from Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.
Among others who made it to the merit list are Armanpreet Kaur (humanities) of Shaheed Lance Naik Ranjodh Singh GSSS, Teur, 109th, Chanpreet Kaur (science) of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students 128th, Harspreet Kaur (science) of Government Senior Secondary School, Buta Singh Wala, 182nd, Manjeet Kaur (science) of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students 237th, Palak Kapil (commerce) of Government Senior Secondary School, Khijrabad, 254th, Kavita (science) of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students 279th, Bhupinder Kaur (science) of Shaheed Lt Bikram Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Sialba, 334th.
Dist pass %age 89.09
- The district recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.09 and stood 20th out of 23 districts
- As many as 6,944 students came out with flying colours out of the total 7,794 who appeared in the exams
- Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Pathankot bagged the top three spots in the district-wise tally
- Last year, Mohali district was placed 17th with a pass percentage of 96.84. In 2021, it stood fourth with a pass percentage of 98.60
