Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, November 5

Politicians, activists, retired officers and all those who feel connected to the history of Punjab have often been sensitive to the use of Punjabi (Gurmukhi script) language, whether in courts and public institutions or while raising slogans during protests. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has been trying to include Punjabi cultural interests, but apparently not too hard.

Punjabi words misspelt on signboard near a roundabout in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky

Sample this In a signboard, Ludhiana is read as ‘Loodhiana’ as in place of ‘aunkar matra’, ‘dulainkar’ has been used

Another error is seen while writing cycle as ‘saikal’, which must actually read as ‘saaikal’

On another signboard for technology park, spelling of technology reads as ‘taknology’ instead of ‘taknalogy’

The UT Administration has put up signboards across the city that read in English, Hindi and Punjabi, but Gurmukhi words written on some of these are misspelt. A few such signboards were seen on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh road and Sector 29-Industrial Area road. The spelling of Ludhiana is written in a way that it reads as “Loodhiana”. In place of “aunkar matra”, “dulainkar” has been used. Similarly, a highly-contested error was made while writing cycle as “saikal”, which must actually read as “saaikal”. Here, the “matra Bihari” be used in place of “sihari”.

On another signboard of Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, the word technology is read as “taknology” instead of “taknalogy” in the Gurmukhi script. The spelling references have been taken from Punjabi to English dictionary published by Punjabi University, Patiala, which once made an attempt to standardise the Punjabi language.

One of the Punjabi professors, Prof TD Joshi, said, “The problem with this language is that it lacks standardisation. It is generally written the way it is spoken, but sometimes the rules of the language get lost in the translation, especially for those who have a command of the Hindi language.” He added those in charge of getting signage prepared, be it a shopkeeper or an administrative official, must employ experts for the job.