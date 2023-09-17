Gurneet leads Plaza Zone to victory

Chandigarh, September 16
Plaza Zone defeated Leisure Zone by nine wickets, during the UTCA U-23 ODI Tournament as Gurneet Singh scored a brilliant ton. Chasing 174 runs, Plaza Zone openers Gurneet and Chaitanya Sharma raised a 108-run partnership. While Gurneet came up with a brilliant 107 off 100 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes, Sharma added 43 runs to help the side log an easy win.
Jashanjot (22) remained not out for the side. Amit Shukla (1/19) claimed the only wicket for the bowling side. Earlier, Leisure Zone had scored 174 runs with the help of Abhishek Singh (66) and Rehan Raj Sharma (27). Harshit Singh Saini (3/21) took the maximum wickets for the bowling side, followed by Mohammad Ashad (2/21) and Naman Ghai (2/22). Chaitanya Sharma (1/15), Rohit Yadav (1/16) and Sahil Kumar (1/35) claimed a wicket apiece.
In the second match, Sukhna Zone prevailed over Terrace Zone by eight wickets. Batting first, Terrace Zone scored 156/4 in 34 overs. Nipun Sharda (79) emerged as the top scorer for the side. Pritish and Arshnoor shared one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Harnoor Singh (86) and Dushyant Thaman (59) raised a 144-run partnership for the opening wicket to help the team come close to the target. The team registered victory with the loss of two wickets in the 28th over, after rain interrupted the play. Bhim Kanwar took two wickets for the bowling side.
