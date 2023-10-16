Gurnoor bags 5 medals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 15

During the recently concluded Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at the Sector 78 Sorts Complex, Gurnoor Kaur claimed three silver medals and two bronze medals in the artistic event for the U-17 age group. Earlier, Gurnoor also won 11 gold medals in addition to many silver and bronze medals in various state championships. She also achieved the 6th position in the National Championship in her age group previously.

