Gurnoor Kaur wins gold at Khelo India in Sikh Martial Art, ‘Gatka’

Gurnoor Kaur, a student of Class X at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, brought laurels to school by winning gold medal in Sikh Martial Art, ‘Gatka’, in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)). Principal Pritinder Kaur admired the player for her excellent performance. She urged students to participate in sports for their all-round development.

DC Model School, P’kula

The Eco Club of the school celebrated Word Environment Day. Various interesting activities were designed for students, which were to be performed at home, to keep them aware of environmental issues. School Director Bharat Bhushan Gupta, in his online address, encouraged students to take a vow to plant at least one tree on every special occasion in their areas.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

A ‘segregation of waste’ activity was done in the kindergarten block of the school where teachers demonstrated how to segregate dry and wet waste. Tiny tots were motivated to segregate waste properly and find ways in daily life to reduce, reuse and recycle resources that would help protect the environment.

PML SD Public School, CHANDIGARH

The NNS unit of the school organised a tree plantation drive. Students of the school and NNS cadets planted saplings. Students took an oath to safeguard the environment and always work towards its betterment.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School initiated ‘Drop Everything and Read’, a 100-day reading challenge, which included discrete fun activities spread over 14 weeks. The idea behind the challenge was to inculcate reading habit among students.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

School students observed World Environment Day under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students from grades 6 to 8 wrote articles and expressed their concerns about the environment. Students also prepared models and participated in a T-shirt painting activity while giving messages to save the environment from various risks and threats.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school hosted its maiden edition of Leadership Summit, in collaboration with Suvichar Think Tank. The event was organised with the aim of developing the qualities of leadership and entrepreneurship in young students. The two-day grand event saw enlightened luminaries like General VP Malik, former Chief of Army Staff, ML Sarin, former Advocate General, Punjab and Haryana High Court, VK Kapoor, former ADGP of Haryana, Vivek Atray, TEDx Speaker, Col DS Cheema (retd) and Vijay Singh Dahiya, an IAS officer, sharing their inspiring journeys of becoming leaders. The speakers emphasised on self-management, self-reliance, importance of practising empathy, optimistic thinking and qualities of a good leader.

