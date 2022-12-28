Gursimar Singh, Gulnaaz Grewal score unbeaten tons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Unbeaten tons by Gursimar Singh (108 off 94 balls, will 17 boundaries) and Gulnaaz Grewal (101 off 116 balls, with 11 boundaries) helped Kirat Cricket Academy to register a 100-run win over BSSA Mumbai, during a match of the KCA U-14 Gold Cup.

Batting first, KCA batters posted 364/5 in 50 overs. Gulnaaz and Gursimar raised a 205-run partnership for the second wicket. Subir Yadav (3/68) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, BSSA, Mumbai, were bundled out for 264 runs in 40 overs. Subir Yadav (45) and Smit (33) were the two main scorers for the side. Kunal Sharma and Naman claimed three wickets each for the bowling side.