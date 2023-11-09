Gurtaz claims badminton title

Mohali, November 8
Infant Jesus Convent School organised the 5th Infantine Badminton Cup. In the boys’ U-14 category, Gurtaz Singh claimed the title, while Ridhima won the girls’ final. Rishit and Raisa claimed the boys and girls U-17 titles, respectively.
In the boys’ U-17 doubles final, Danish and Garv claimed the top position and Raisa and Aanya won the girls’ doubles title. Gurtaz Singh and Manhar Jinta won the boys’ U-14 doubles final, while Ayana and Ridhima Saini won the girls’ U-14 doubles event.
