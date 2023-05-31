Financial awareness programme organised

Panjab University

The RCS Positive Abilities And Equal Opportunities Cell of Panjab University in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi organised a one-day programme dedicated to promoting financial awareness and inclusion for persons with disabilities. NAB set up an experience zone just outside the venue showcasing the latest assistive technological devices available for the visually impaired.

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, has become the first institution at the college level across India to set up a Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness. An MOU to this effect was signed between the college and Rekhi Foundation. The college now holds the distinction of being one of the 18 institutions across the globe to have a Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness.

Government College of Education

A value added course of 30 hours on 'Capacity building of prospective teachers on applied skills' was organised at Government College of Education, Sector 20, by the skill development committee of the college. The programme aimed at enhancing personal and professional development of participants.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, commemorated International Day of Biological Diversity on the theme of 'From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity' by organising a plethora of events. The events were organised with support of National Biodiversity Authority, Government of India, and Punjab Biodiversity Board. A special lecture on 'Avifauna: Bird Monitoring Programme' was organised by BAAZ Bird Watchers' Society of the college. The lecture was delivered by resource person Karmannye Om Chaudhary, member, Chandigarh Birds Club.