Gurukul boys, NPS girls win basketball titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Gurukul Global School (GGS), Mani Majra, and New Public School (NPS), Sector 18, won the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, respectively.

The championship was organsied by Pandit Mohan Lal Sanatan Dharma Public School, Sector 32.

In the boys’ final, the Mani Majra team recorded a 69-36 win over the hosts. In the girls’ final, the Sector 18 team recorded a 48-15 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.

