Gurukul boys, NPS girls win basketball titles

Chandigarh, October 31
Gurukul Global School (GGS), Mani Majra, and New Public School (NPS), Sector 18, won the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, respectively.
The championship was organsied by Pandit Mohan Lal Sanatan Dharma Public School, Sector 32.
In the boys’ final, the Mani Majra team recorded a 69-36 win over the hosts. In the girls’ final, the Sector 18 team recorded a 48-15 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed