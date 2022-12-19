Gurukul Global, New Public schools win basketball titles

Chandigarh, December 18
Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, and New Public School, Sector 18, won the Youth State Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls, respectively, which concluded today.
In the boys’ final, the Mani Majra-based outfit posted a (105-86) win over New Public School. Gaurav remained the main scorer for the side by gathering 52 points, while Sanju also performed well by adding 22 points to the winners’ tally. Mandeep (37 points) and Nachiket (12 points) remained the top two performers for the losing side.
Vivek High School, Sector 38, recorded a (45-38) win over PML SD Public School, Sector 32, to claim the third position. Uddish (32 points) and Sai Ansh (14 points) performed for the winning team, while Devan Sethi (21 points) grabbed maximum points for the Sector 32 team.
In the girls’ final, New Public School defeated Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, (48-34) with the help of Tarushi (20 points) and Anshu (19 points). Tanmay (14 points) and Pari (8 points) were the main performers for the runners-up team.
Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, logged a (45-20) win over Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, to claim the third position. Shagun gathered 20 points, while Amanpreet added 12 points to the winning team’s tally. Swash (14 points) alone improved Sector 36 outfit’s tally.
Chander Mukhi Sharma, president of the Chandigarh Basketball Association and secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India, and Sukhraj Singh Riar, Administrator, New Public School, awarded the winners.
