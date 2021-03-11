Gurukul Global School skaters bring laurels

Chandigarh, April 30
Skaters of Gurukul Global School won laurels in the recently concluded The First India Skate Roller Game Championship in Mohali. In the girls’ sub-junior category, Divleen Kaur (captain) and Anish Dhinghra of Haryana team won gold medals.
In the boys’ junior category, Charanjot Singh, Inderdeep Singh and Shivain Goyal won gold medals. In the girls’ junior category, Nanki of the Chandigarh team won silver medal.
