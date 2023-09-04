Gurukul’s Ananya lifts 125 kg, wins gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Ananya Seth, a student of Class IX of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, won gold medal by lifting 125kg in the youth 87+ weight category on the concluding day of the Asmita Khelo India Women’s League Senior, Junior and Youth Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Sanna and Geetanjali were the other two top performers.

A total of 72 women weightlifters participated in this championship from various colleges, weightlifting centres and clubs. Sanjana lifted a total weight of 84kg to win the youth 40kg gold medal, Bindoo (76kg) claimed second position, followed by Rajni (62kg).

In the youth 45kg event, Khushboo (100kg), Sania (94kg) and Aarushi Verma (84kg) claimed top three position, while in the senior category, Khushi (70kg), Khushman (63kg) and Sukhman Sharma (60kg) secured top positions.

Khushi Rajput (62kg) claimed pole position in the junior category, followed by Sonam (60kg) and Sushmita Yadav (32kg). In the 49kg junior event, Archana (127kg) stood first, followed by Muskan (124kg) and Sarika (120kg). In youth event, Gurpreet (56kg), Anu (53kg) and Fatima (40kg) shined. In junior 55kg category, Jiya Kharbanda (49kg) claimed first position.

