 Guv to hold meeting with CMs of Punjab, Haryana : The Tribune India

PU demand for grant

Guv to hold meeting with CMs of Punjab, Haryana

Guv to hold meeting with CMs of Punjab, Haryana

File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 25

The UT Administrator will hold a meeting with chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the demand for grant raised by Panjab University on June 1.

Sources said it would be for the first time that the chief ministers of both neighbouring states would be attending an important meeting with Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

In the past, politicians from Haryana had offered to contribute to the PU budget on the condition the university granted affiliation to colleges or regional centres on the lines with Punjab. The Punjab Government had also agreed to help the university. Last month, the Punjab Government had announced that it would provide Punjabi University, Patiala, a grant of Rs 30 crore per month (Rs 360 crore annually).

Former PU Chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu had asked both governments to come forward for the welfare of the university.

“This will be an important meeting. The university usually complains about having a shortage of funds. The coming meeting will surely pave the way for a solution to the problems faced by the university,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, the university authorities were unavailable to comment on the issue.

As per the existing practice, the university is bound to receive annual maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab Government on an 80:20 ratio. In March 2018, the Punjab Government had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would be enhancing the grant to the university by 6 per cent for the 2018-19 financial year.

Thereon, it had been increasing the grant by the same proportion, except in 2021-22, when the enhancement was 4.81 per cent. In 2021, the university had got an enhanced grant of Rs 33.7 crore from Punjab. The following year, the university was expecting to get Rs 36 crore apart from Rs 278 crore from the UGC (as listed in the 2022-23).

However, after a perusal of the budget, the Punjab Finance Department told the PU that there had never been a decision to agree to the enhancement in the university’s grant at 6 per cent per annum, claimed the sources.

PUTA’s representation

to Chancellor

Recently, the representatives of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) held a meeting with Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor, during his visit to the campus.

The association claimed that before the implementation of the revised scales, the university was able to fulfil its salary commitments. But, after a revision of pay scales, the total revenue budget of the university for 2023-24 has gone up to Rs 761.70 crore. The support of the Central Government to the university is only with respect to salaries of the teaching staff as well as that of a restricted number of non-teaching staff according to the prescribed ratio of 1:1.1 between teaching and non-teaching staff, respectively, which, as per the PU budget document for 2023-24 is Rs 294.77 crore. The Punjab Government gives a grant of Rs 38.30 crore. The university generates its internal revenue of Rs 310 crore, thus leaving a revenue gap of Rs 118 crore. Besides, there is also a need to sanction a one-time additional grant to meet the liability of arrears.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment