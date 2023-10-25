Gwalior school win in basketball

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 24

Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, recorded a 16-9 win over Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, to march ahead in the ongoing Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) Interschool U-14 (Girls) Basketball Tournament at Yadvindra Public School, Mohali.

Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, also moved into the next round by defeating Army Public School, Dagshai. The side logged a 19-15 victory over their rivals. Modern School, Barakhamba Road (New Delhi), posted a 9-3 win over Delhi Public Schools, Mathura Road.

Emerald Heights International School, Indore, had a resounding win against Daly College, Indore, scoring 30 against nil score. Motilal Nehru School of Sports defeated Yadvindra Public School, Patiala, 39-4. A total of 17 IPSC schools from across the country are participating in the tournament.

#Hisar #Mohali