Gwalior school win in basketball

Mohali, October 24
Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, recorded a 16-9 win over Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, to march ahead in the ongoing Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) Interschool U-14 (Girls) Basketball Tournament at Yadvindra Public School, Mohali.
Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, also moved into the next round by defeating Army Public School, Dagshai. The side logged a 19-15 victory over their rivals. Modern School, Barakhamba Road (New Delhi), posted a 9-3 win over Delhi Public Schools, Mathura Road.
Emerald Heights International School, Indore, had a resounding win against Daly College, Indore, scoring 30 against nil score. Motilal Nehru School of Sports defeated Yadvindra Public School, Patiala, 39-4. A total of 17 IPSC schools from across the country are participating in the tournament.
