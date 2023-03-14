Gymnastics: 9 varsities qualify for team event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Panjab University and eight other universities qualified to participate in the team event of the All-India Inter-University Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship today. Apart from hosts Panjab University, the teams that qualified for the event are Guru Nanak Dev University, Delhi University, University of Mumbai, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Shivaji University, Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Maharshi Dayanand University.

