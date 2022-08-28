Hackathon: Nine teams declared winners

Mohali, August 27
Teams Athena, One & Zero, Samidha, Sixth Harmony, Digital Pirates, DOTS, Kyogre, Kamikazee and Matrix 001 were declared winners in the grand finale (software edition) of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH-2022), which concluded at nodal centre CEC-CGC Landran.
Hosting the event for the fifth consecutive year, the CGC Landran was the only nodal centre in Punjab chosen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct interaction with young innovators participating in SIH 2022. All winning teams were felicitated with cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each, certificates and trophies.
CU student shine
Two teams of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, secured first positions in the SIH. Team Agrocon, comprising of Atul, Mahak Saxena, Bhuvan Sharma, Shubham, Preeti Lakshmi and team leader Yogendra Singh, along with mentor Ankita Sharma, won the first prize at the SIH’s grand finale held at the Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Andhra Pradesh. Team Orions comprising of Mocktic Joshi, Aniket Thakre, Isha Verma, Divyanshu Dobriyal, Prashant Pandey, and team leader Siddhant Bhardwaj won the first prize at the SIH’s grand finale held at Dr BC Roy Engineering College, Durgapur, West Bengal. Another team Shoonya, led by Subhadeep Chatterjee and comprising of Adwait, Gautam, Mayank, Safeer and Shruti, and mentored by Jeba Shiney O and Dhiraj Kumar Singh, won the third prize at SIH’s grand finale at Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad.
