Hackathon winners felicitated

Mohali, August 9
Sky Strikers from Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai; Dronacharya Yantramanav from Prathyusha Engineering College, Thiruvallur; ECE Allrounders from the Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad, and Jarvis Group from KLE Technological University, Hubballi, emerged winners of the Smart India Hackathon (Hardware Edition), which concluded at Chitkara University. It was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.
Fourteen teams competed in three problem statements given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The winners were awarded Rs 1,00,000 each. Kamal Kishor Yadav, Director (Information and Public relation), and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, awarded the winners. The two winning teams of SIH Junior 2022 — Team Pix Fuser from St John`s High School, Chandigarh, and BCM Arya from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, were also felicitated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...