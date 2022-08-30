Hackathon winners felicitated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 9

Sky Strikers from Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai; Dronacharya Yantramanav from Prathyusha Engineering College, Thiruvallur; ECE Allrounders from the Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad, and Jarvis Group from KLE Technological University, Hubballi, emerged winners of the Smart India Hackathon (Hardware Edition), which concluded at Chitkara University. It was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Fourteen teams competed in three problem statements given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The winners were awarded Rs 1,00,000 each. Kamal Kishor Yadav, Director (Information and Public relation), and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, awarded the winners. The two winning teams of SIH Junior 2022 — Team Pix Fuser from St John`s High School, Chandigarh, and BCM Arya from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, were also felicitated.

