Hacker diverted funds to Nagaland, Tripura

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

Accused, who hacked the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) portal, had transferred funds received in the name of fake beneficiaries to bank accounts in Nagaland and Tripura. The Rs 34.2 lakh scam had come to light in 2021.

Investigation by the local detective staff has revealed that the money had been sent to fake beneficiaries’ accounts in these two states. On the basis of disclosures made by two accused arrested in the case, raids will be conducted in the North-East.

The detective staff had arrested Sudeshwar Rai and Vipin and recovered Rs 9,500 in cash, mobiles and documents of various people.

According to the police, both accused named three accomplices. The police would arrest them soon. Detective Staff Incharge Nirmal Singh said both accused had disclosed the names of three more persons and raids would be conducted in Nagaland and Tripura to nab them.

The case dates back to July 29, 2021, when the Women and Child Development Plan Officer (WCDPO) lodged a complaint with the Pinjore police. A case under Section 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons. Later, the case was handed over to the detective staff.

Under the Central scheme, Rs 5,000 is provided in three instalments (Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,000) by a data entry operator to pregnant woman on the delivery of their first child. The amount gets credited to the beneficiary’s account after approval by the WCDPO. It was found that some fake accounts had been created on the portal.

Further checking revealed 1,319 instalments (439 cases) were not from the respective anganwadi centres. These cases had neither been filed by anganwadi workers nor verified by the supervisor concerned on the portal. The investigations carried out by the Economic Offences Wing found the portal had been hacked by an unidentified person who committed a fraud of about Rs 34.20 lakh.

439 fake cases