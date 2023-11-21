Haematology quiz held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

The pathology department at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) conducted an inter-college undergraduate haematology quiz, titled Sangre 2023, today.

Dr Naveen Kakkar, Professor, MMMCH, Solan, and Dr Pulkit Rastogi, Assistant Professor, Hematopathology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, were the quiz masters.

Eight teams from different colleges of Punjab participated in the competition and six of them were selected for the final round.

The teams from the AIMS-Mohali comprising Disha, Aarchi and Shreya and the GMC-Patiala comprising Jaish, Japneet and Navish were the joint winners of the quiz.

A team from the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh stood runner-up.

Director-Principal of the institute Bhavneet Bharti applauded all participants for their performance and hard work.

