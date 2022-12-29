Hafed, Warehouse told to submit report on rice stock

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 28

The district administration today directed officers of the Hafed, Warehouse and DFSC to check the rice mills in the Panchkula district and submit their report soon.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik stated this after presiding over the meeting at the Mini Secretariat with the representatives of Hafed, Warehouse and DFSC and rice mills running in the district and officials concerned.

The officials of Hafed and Warehouse presented the status of various rice mills to the Deputy Commissioner about the paddy allotted to the rice mills and the rice received from the mills. The rice mills allotted to the warehouse have given up to 19 per cent delivery of rice to the government while the rice mills allotted to Hafed have given up to 29 per cent rice delivery. The rice mills allotted to other departments will also submit their delivery of rice to the government soon.

