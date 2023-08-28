Hailing pvt vehicle may land you in trouble, warns Admn

Chandigarh, August 27
The UT Administration has advised passengers against travelling in a cab or riding a bike with private registration number, which is illegal. In case of a violation, strict legal action will be taken against the passenger as well as the driver of such vehicle.
The Administration advised the public to book cabs only with yellow registration number plates through licensed apps for their safety.
The Administration has granted aggregator licence OLA and Uber to provide cab services in the city. Safety features like panic buttons are installed in commercial cabs which can be pressed in case of an emergency.
The Administration has fixed a maximum fare of Rs 34 per km for a cab. If any cab operator/company overcharges, the STA office may be contacted on phone number 0172-2700159 or email [email protected]. If any operator takes wrong route, commuters may press panic button or call police at 112.
