Hailstorm damages crops on several acres in Ambala

Ambala, February 9
Untimely rain coupled with hailstorm affected wheat, potato and sugarcane crops on hundreds of acres in several villages of Naraingarh, Shahzadpur and Mullana areas here today.
Due to unwanted rainfall over the past one month, farmers had already suffered huge losses in the district and they have been seeking compensation for their losses. Meanwhile, hailstorm on Wednesday has further added to their woes.
Yadvender, a farmer from Laha village, said: “Hailstorm has damaged wheat and potato crops. The entire field was covered with hailstorm. The government should help and compensate us for our losses.”
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rajiv Sharma said: “Rain and hailstorm destroyed the hard work of farmers in several areas, especially in Naraingarh, today. Hailstorm will have a bad impact on wheat, potato, mustard, sugarcane and green fodder. The government should get the survey done and compensate the affected farmers.”
Deputy Director Agriculture Girish Nagpal said: “The exact situation will be clear on Thursday only.” —
