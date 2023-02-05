Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The police have booked a hairstylist of a Sector 9-based salon on the charge of raping a 22-year-old former employee after threatening her that he would upload her intimate pictures on the social media. Also, he allegedly threatened her and her family with dire consequences.

The suspect, identified as Istakar Ali, alias Sunny Ali, has been booked under Sections 376 (2)(n), 316 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 19 police station. The police said another girl from Mani Majra had also accused the suspect of rape and they were investigating the matter.

The complainant, a native of HP, alleged she met Sunny in November, 2021, and he helped her get a job in the salon. Later, he called her to a hotel in Sector 19 and raped her there. He also clicked her intimate pictures in the hotel room.

Sunny, who is married, raped her several times after that. When she got pregnant, he took her to a doctor in July, 2022, and gave her some pills. The complainant alleged the suspect, his wife and a friend subjected her to mental harassment, after which she left the job. The victim approached the Sector 3 police station in December, 2022, and later, submitted a complaint at the SSP window, after which a case had been registered.

Case details