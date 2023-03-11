Hallo Majra resident awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Rejecting a plea of leniency, Rajeev K Beri, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced 27-year-old Ranjit Singh of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, here to 12-year rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict.

“The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of 456.65 grams of contraband containing tramadol salt from the possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency,” says the court in the order.

The police arrested the accused on January 24 last year at Industrial Area allegedly with 1,000 capsules of dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen. These were prohibited capsules. The police claimed these capsule strips were having the batch numbers and addresses of manufacturing companies that were smeared with a black marker.

The police claimed the accused failed to produce any valid permit or licence for possessing the contraband.