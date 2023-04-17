Hallo Majra resident killed in hit-and-run accident

Panchkula, April 16
In a hit-and-run case, a man died after being hit by a rashly-driven motorcycle in Jaloli village near Barwala on Saturday morning.
The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Hallo Majra.
The victim’s brother, Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint to the police stated that he, along with Rajesh, was going to purchase vegetables for their store from the Barwala vegetable market around 5 am on Saturday. Sandeep said Rajesh was waiting for him on the roadside in Jaloli village while he went to attend the nature’s call. It was then that a rashly-driven motorcycle hit his brother, causing serious head and face injuries to him.
Sandeep said after hitting Rajesh, the motorcyclist stopped at a distance and tried to return, but on seeing the passersby gathered at the spot, he eloped towards the Barwala area. Sandeep however managed to note down the registration no. of the vehicle.
He said with the help of the passersby, he took his injured brother to Sector 6 General Hospital in Panchkula, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
A case under Sections 279, 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified motorcyclist at the Chandimandir police station and an investigation initiated.
