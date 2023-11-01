Halloween celebrated

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school came dressed in various outfits as Halloween was celebrated with much fanfare on the campus. They went trick or treating, enjoyed candies and danced at the Halloween party.

Chitkara Int’l, Sector 25, Chd

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) held a session on child rights, digital well-being and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the school. CCPCR Chairperson Shipra Bansal highlighted the importance of child security for a nation. School director Dr Niyati Chitkara appreciated the commission for its efforts.

MDAV, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in activities such as drawing, slogan-writing and poster-making during Wildlife Week. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of wildlife among students.

Aanchal International, Chd

The school observed Guru Ram Das Prakash Utsav with great enthusiasm and religious fervor. The assembly began with a floral tribute to Guru Ram Das, followed by the school prayer. Teachers spoke about the life of Guru Ram Das, inspiring students to adopt values of truth and secularism in their lives.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chd

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated with great zeal on the school premises. All the students took a pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation. Various activities like poster-making, slogan-writing and essay-writing in English and Hindi were held to promote the ideals of national integration and patriotism.

CL DAV Sr Public School, P’kula

Students from Class IX to Class XII of of the school exhibited their culinary skills in the 'Elite Delight Activity’. Students prepared sandwiches, salads and mocktails.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chd

The bureau of Police Research & Development Cyber Cell, Ministry of Home Affairs, organised a workshop on cybersecurity for students. DSP (training) Nand Kishore was the chief guest on the occasion.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school recently organised a trip to Pushpa Gujral Science city in Kapurthala. Around 184 students of Class VII and Class VIII went under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology. The students visited the fun science gallery, cyber space gallery, sports gallery and virtual reality gallery.