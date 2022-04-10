Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Public Administration, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, organised a hands-on workshop titled “Igniting Minds through Experiential Learning”. Dr Vibha Sharma, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Public Administration, MCM DAV College, Sector 36, was the resource person. Dr Vibha emphasised on putting one’s knowledge into practice in real life.

World Health Day

Chandigarh: Health and Education is the top priority of the Bhagwant Mann government. It will not leave any stone unturned to make the basic needs affordable and available to the masses. This was stated by Gurlal Singh, MLA from Ghanaur, while addressing students and faculty members on World Health Day at Aryans Group of Colleges. Hundreds of students from Aryans College of Pharmacy and Aryans Institute of Nursing participated in various activities organised on the occasion.

Nukkad natak

Chandigarh: Students of the Centre for Public Health, Panjab University, showcased a “nukkad natak” on the importance of healthy diet at the Student Centre. A stall to know your Body Mass Index (BMI) was also put up. Over 120 students got their BMI checked up.

Exhibition held

Chandigarh: The University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development and Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University, organised an exhibition of handcrafted upcycled products.

85 donate blood at camp

Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised by the NSS Wing of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, in association with the ‘Meena Tribal Welfare Association’ for the PGI A total of 85 donors donated blood.