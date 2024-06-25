Hansi youth beaten to death over family tiff

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

The police have arrested four people, including the maternal uncle of a Hansi youth, for beating him to death with bricks in a family dispute near an eatery in Sarsini in Lalru on June 23. The suspects, identified as Jind resident Subhash, Sonu, Naveen, and Hansi resident Naveen, were arrested at Lalru underbridge within five hours of the incident. The police said they are probing a family dispute angle in the murder.

The complainant, Ranjit Singh of Masoodpur in Hansi, stated that he has two children, a son and a daughter. He said the son, Bittu (22) who is unmarried, called him on the phone on June 22 around 11 am. He informed me that he, along with his uncle Subhash and his three friends, were going to Chandigarh. He said on June 23, around 4 pm, Ranjit’s nephew Vijay informed him that Subhash and Bittu’s friends hit him with bricks, after which there was excessive blood loss, and he died on the spot. Ranjit said the suspects took Bittu to a hospital in Ambala in their car and kept the body in the mortuary, after which they fled.

The police said a case of murder has been registered against the suspects at the Lalru police station. They said they had recovered the car used in the incident. Police officials said the suspects were produced in court and sent to police remand.

