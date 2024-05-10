Hansraj Cricket Academy win super-over cricket final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Hansraj Cricket Academy (HCA) defeated CL Champs Cricket Academy in a super over-finish final of the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament.

After the match was tied, CL Champs scored 11/1 in the super over, while HCA posted 17 off 5 balls to win the final. Paras (best batsman/best allrounder), Akhilesh Bindal (best bowler), Pratham Mahajan (best wicketkeeper), Harish Kumar (man of final) and Jashanjot (best fielder) claimed awards.

Batting first, HCA posted 183 with the help of Paras (44) and Pratham (27). Mohammed Sohail, Aryan Verma, Arnav Bsnsal and Harish Kumar scored 16 runs each. Harshit Singh Saini claimed three wickets, while Akhilesh Bindal took two. Aayush Shukla, Raman Kataria and Chinmay Gupta took one each.

In reply, CL Champs also posted 183 as Arjun scored 100, followed by Manan Arora (29), Aadi Kadian (20) and Gagan Verma (13). Harish Kumar claimed a five-wicket haul, while Paras claimed three and Aryan took one.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket