Hansraj Cricket Academy win super-over cricket final

Chandigarh, May 9
Hansraj Cricket Academy (HCA) defeated CL Champs Cricket Academy in a super over-finish final of the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament.
After the match was tied, CL Champs scored 11/1 in the super over, while HCA posted 17 off 5 balls to win the final. Paras (best batsman/best allrounder), Akhilesh Bindal (best bowler), Pratham Mahajan (best wicketkeeper), Harish Kumar (man of final) and Jashanjot (best fielder) claimed awards.
Batting first, HCA posted 183 with the help of Paras (44) and Pratham (27). Mohammed Sohail, Aryan Verma, Arnav Bsnsal and Harish Kumar scored 16 runs each. Harshit Singh Saini claimed three wickets, while Akhilesh Bindal took two. Aayush Shukla, Raman Kataria and Chinmay Gupta took one each.
In reply, CL Champs also posted 183 as Arjun scored 100, followed by Manan Arora (29), Aadi Kadian (20) and Gagan Verma (13). Harish Kumar claimed a five-wicket haul, while Paras claimed three and Aryan took one.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled