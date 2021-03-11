Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Hansraj Public School here organised a “Youth Parliament” session under the National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) launched by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. Haryana Legislative Assembly Honourable Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the chief guest at the event. Young students voraciously deliberated on various issues of public interest. During the question hour, students voiced their concerns about hike in price of fuel and LPG, Internet penetration, infrastructure for hybrid model of education in rural areas, communication infrastructure and depleting forest cover. A short attention motion was also put up on healthcare and medical education. The House introduced a Bill for establishment of a separate agency under the RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act)-2016 to redress problems of homebuyers and developers. Students displayed an impressive understanding of some complex provisions under the RERA when the Bill was put into motion for discussion and approval, which was passed by simple majority. tns

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School

Chandigarh: A workshop on e-waste management was conducted at St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh. The guest speaker was Nagendra Pratap Singh, Assistant Manager, Karo Sambhav Pvt Ltd, and founder of not-for-profit Waste Management Company and SWM Project ‘Tsangda’, managed by the Rural Development of Leh-Ladakh. The workshop apprised students about what comprises e-waste, how it is hazardous and how we as responsible stakeholders can help in curbing reckless disposal of e-waste. tns

AKSIPS-41 Smart School

Chandigarh: The AKSIPS-41 Legal Literacy Club conducted a flow chart and poster-making activity on Fundamental Rights and Duties. Students of Class IX participated enthusiastically in the activity. It was a kind of reinforcement for students wherein they get a chance to revise their Fundamental Rights and Duties. tns

Delhi Public School

Mohali: Delhi Public School here organised various class shows for students of primary classes. Children of prep class expressed their feelings for their family through “My family” event. Children, along with their parents, participated in various fun-filled activities such as family tree making and family collage making. Children also presented an action song which left everyone mesmerised and overwhelmed with emotions. Nursery class students presented a scintillating show and tell activity on English letters. Students of Class I presented a show on Father’s Day and expressed their love and gratitude for their fathers. A foot-tapping performance on an action song was the hallmark of the show. In order to acquaint the children about the majestic features of nature, the children of Class II presented a marvellous show on water cycle. tns

Gurukul Global School

Chandigarh: A career counselling workshop was held at Gurukul Global School here. Class XII students attended an interactive session with Saurabh Gupta. He opined that children and parents were unaware of the numerous choices available in India and abroad and keep their options limited to countries such as Canada and Australia and others options remain unexplored. tns

KB DAV School

Chandigarh: Sagar Singh of KB DAV School, Sector 7, brought laurels to the school by bagging the third position in the national-level camp of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2021-22, organised by Vijnana Bharti in association with Vigyan PRASAR, DST, NCERT and Ministry Of Education, Government of India, at Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. The student won the third position among 60 students of Class VIII from across the country.