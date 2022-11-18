Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 17

While the local Municipal Corporation has designated 22 sites to dispose of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, haphazard dumping of debris continues unabated in different parts of the city.

At some sites, the C&D waste remains dumped outside the designated area while the authorities choose to look the other way. In the absence of awareness and action against violators, the menace continues unchecked.

In a random survey, construction waste was found dumped in Sectors 15, 24, 40, 52, on Sector 38 (West)-Dadu Majra road, near Juvenile Justice Home in Sector 25, among others.

VN Sharma, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 40, says: “Even if the civic body has designated sites, the practice of haphazard dumping of C&D waste hasn’t stopped. In Sector 40-D, debris can be found dumped in the open. The MC needs to raise awareness among public on the designated spots. Else, people will continue to dump material wherever they can find a vacant piece of land.”

Residents say the debris left by people at a designated site near the Juvenile Justice Home, Sectors 25, has spilt on to the cycle track, but the corporation has failed to remove it.

MC officials claim their vehicles regularly pick up C&D waste from these sites and act against those caught in the act.

Under the policy, it is made mandatory for all those constructing or reconstructing their houses to either send the C&D waste to the processing plant in Industrial Area, Phase I — where it is turned into bricks, paver blocks and gravel used in the construction of roads — or dump it at the designated spots, from where it is collected by MC vehicles and sent to the plant.

What norms say

Construction and demolition waste should be dumped only at 22 designated sites. Else, the MC can be reached at 0172-2787200 for a mobile collection van, which charges at a rate of Rs 800 per trip (excluding GST for first 5 km) and Rs 50 per additional km.

Rs 5,500 challan

If a vehicle or tipper is found dumping construction and demolition waste in an undesignated area, it is liable to be issued a challan of Rs 5,500/tipper.

Sites designated by civic body

Sec 9-C Near Sehaj Safai Kendra (SSK)

Sec 16-D Rear of govt school

Sec 19-B Rear of maintenance booth

Sec 23-D Near SSK

Sec 25 (W) Along IOC

Sec 26 Near Timber Market

Sec 28-B Near substation

Sec 29-C Near SSK

Sec 31-B Rear of SSK

Sec 47-D Near SSK

Sec 51-D Near SSK

Indl Area-II Near petrol station

Dadu Majra In dumping ground

Maloya Opp pond near gaushala

Sec 38 (W) Opp Shahpur colony

Sec 56-A Along V-5 road

Sec 45-D Opp community centre

Indl Area-I Along tile factory

Ram Darbar Near multi-storey houses

Sec 48-C Near tubewell on V-5 road

Mani Majra Along cremation ground

Mani Majra Near New Darshani Bagh