‘Harassed’ by contractors, Panjab University workers stage protest

Chandigarh, July 3
Members of the Panjab University Workers’ Union staged a protest for allegedly facing harassment from contractors.
The protesting workers alleged that they were being asked to pay bribe for rejoining their services under a new contractor. They staged a protest outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor and submitted a memorandum to the university authorities.
“We have informed the authorities about the illegal practice of seeking bribe, but no action has been taken as of now. We are at the receiving end and the authorities are making our demands go unheard. We also demand that the workers should be given a regular jobs as we are already working for years now,” stated a press release by the union.
