‘Harassed’ by contractors, Panjab University workers stage protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Members of the Panjab University Workers’ Union staged a protest for allegedly facing harassment from contractors.

The protesting workers alleged that they were being asked to pay bribe for rejoining their services under a new contractor. They staged a protest outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor and submitted a memorandum to the university authorities.

Contract staff hold a protest outside the VC office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

“We have informed the authorities about the illegal practice of seeking bribe, but no action has been taken as of now. We are at the receiving end and the authorities are making our demands go unheard. We also demand that the workers should be given a regular jobs as we are already working for years now,” stated a press release by the union.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh