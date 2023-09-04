Hard work, persistence: Hockey star Angad's success mantra

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, September 3
If sheer hard work can turnaround a man’s fortunes, 21-year-old hockey player Angad Bir Singh is a perfect example of this. The ace striker, who recently hogged the limelight by scoring the first of the two goals in Indian team’s 2-1 win over Pakistan in the final of the Junior Asia Cup, was at his hometown for another important assignment — to appear in his BCA examinations.
Terming the recent win as one of the best of his career, the shy boy from Chandigarh aims at playing at the highest platform for the nation. “My selection in the Indian squad for the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup, and the goal against Pakistan in the recent final — these are the two unforgettable moments of my life,” said the hockey star after coming out of the examination centre at Panjab University. His feat becomes special as Angad didn’t come up from the ranks of Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA) — known for producing international players from the region.
Following the likes of NS Sodhi, Rajpal Singh, the local lads who rose to represent the nation without the academy’s stamp, Angad believes that hard work alone is enough to achieve success. “I still remember practising alone for hours and hours. The turning moment came, when I was spotted by former international player Deepak Thakur. He asked me if I wanted to play for a team. And I immediately said yes. He brought me to play for Indian Oil team, and thereafter I got a chance to get the much-needed experience. Later during one of the nationals, I was picked by the selectors. And I am lucky to have such a platform,” added Angad, a pass-out form Ryan International School, Sector 49. He is currently pursing BCA (final-year) from GGDSD College. He also won the Player of the Match award against Thailand in a pool match of the Junior Asia Cup.
Before leaving for Bangalore for training, Angad spent some quality time with his sister, who is an inspiration behind his love for hockey. “I think there’s no dearth of opportunities, if one focuses on the aim. Had I been not rejected in my childhood, I would have never realised my strengths,” he said.
