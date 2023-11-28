 Hardeep Kumar wins 400m gold at Panjab University meet : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Hardeep Kumar wins 400m gold at Panjab University meet

Hardeep Kumar wins 400m gold at Panjab University meet

Hardeep Kumar wins 400m gold at Panjab University meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Hardeep Kumar clocked 56.2 seconds to win a gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles during the 75th Panjab University Annual Athletics meet. Kapil Dagar claimed second place with 57.5s, while Santosh Khati clocked 58.3s to finish third.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, Mandeep Kaur clocked 11 minutes and 24.44 seconds (11:24.44s) to win the race. She was followed by Latika Talwar (11:46.53s) and Simran (15:10.19s). In the men’s event, Saurabh (09:09.88s), Rohit Kamboj (09:58.33s) and Prince (10:02.20s) claimed the top three spots, respectively.

In the hammer throw event, Trisha Rani secured the gold medal with a throw of 49.17m. She was followed by Haqiqat Kaur (46.47m) and Maninderjit Kaur (45.51m) in the second and third positions, respectively.

In the women’s triple jump event, Marymukta (12.21m), Hema (11.15 m), and Manali Chauhan (10.69m) secured the top three spots. Naresh Kumar (60.55m) won the men’s hammer throw event, followed by Dupinder Singh (59.97m) in second and Naveen Yadav (55.59m) in third. Kiran Kumari (1:28.44s) won the women’s half marathon event, followed by Anshika Lodhi (1:26.30s) in second place and Svati Pal (1:33.41s) in the third spot. In the men’s half marathon, Karm Singh (1:10.38s), Shiva Kundu (1:11.03s) and Kulwinder Singh (1:13.25s) made the podium.

In the high jump event, Jassika (1.45m), Kamaljeet Kaur (4.25m), and Taniya (1.30m) secured the top three spots, while in the men’s 800m, Basant Chauhan (1:55.4s) bagged the gold medal, followed by Ranjot (1:55.60s) for silver and Nitin (1:56.20s) in the bronze medal place. Nuzrat (10.70s) won the 100-metre dash, followed by Gamdoor Singh (10.9s) in second and Abhishek Rana (11.01s) in third place.

Overall Champions

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, claimed the men’s overall trophy with 122 points, while MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, won the women’s overall title with 98 points.

In the men’s category, Paramdeep Mor was adjudged the best athlete with 1043 points. He completed the 20-kilometre walk in 1:02.57.99s. In the women’s category, Renu Singh was named the best athlete with 1092 points. She set a new meet record in the 10000m by clocking 32:54:92.5s.

New Meet Records

In the women’s 800m event, Amandeep Kaur set a new meet record by clocking 2:10.8s. Vineeta (2:14.2s) claimed second place, followed by Pooja (2:24.8s). Mandeep set a new meet record by covering a 2.04-metre jump distance.

In the women’s 1500m category, Amandeep Kaur (4:33.20s) set a new meet record, followed by Tannu (4:37.20s) in second place and Vineeta Gurjar (4:38.10s) in third. In the women’s 10000m event, Resnu Singh clocked 32:54.92s for a new meet record, while Supriti (36:47.82s) claimed second place and Kiran Kumari (37:18.22s) claimed third place.

In the men’s shot-put event, Maninder Kaur (7.08m) claimed first place, followed by Shama (6.56m) and Simran Saggi (6.35m) in second and third place, respectively. Anmol Singh (8.48m) won the women’s event, followed by Ravinder (8.37m) in second and Rahul Bhatia (7.99m) in third.

In the 4x400m mixed relay, the team comprising Vivek Banerjee, Radha, Akshi Malik, and Jaspreet Singh (3:50.30s) won the gold medal.

