Harmahir, Ayaan enter main draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls U-14 & U-18 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10 here from February 13 to 17.

Third seed Ayaan Chandel and Harmahir Singh Harika qualified for main draw in the boys’ U-14 singles. Ayaan Chandel defeated Mohit Singh in a three-setter marathon match.

After going down in the first set, Ayaan Chandel came back strongly and won the match (6-4, 7-6(10)). Ayaan played solid match to beat Mohit Singh in the final set tie-break.

In another match, fourth seed Harmahir Singh Harika defeated Diviyansh Jindal in a three-setter match (6-3, 6-7(8), 6-4). Other players who qualified for main draw are Kanwar Singh Sethi, Gaurav Gautam, Harshit Mulyan and Rivaan Lakhanpal.

Main draw sign-in for boys and girls U-14 & U-18 will be held tomorrow between 12 noon and 2 pm at the CLTA Tennis Stadium.

Main draw first round matches of boys and girls U-14 & U-18 will be played at the CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium in Sector 10C, Chandigarh, from 9 am onwards on February 13.

Main draw first round matches

Main draw first round matches of boys and girls U-14 & U-18 will be played at the CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium in Sector 10C, Chandigarh, from 9 am onwards on February 13.