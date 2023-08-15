Harmeet Kahlon finishes 11th in golf championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Chandigarh’s 53-year-old Arjuna Award-winning golfer Harmeet Kahlon finished in the 11th position in the PGA of Canada Seniors Golf Championship, which was organised by Golftec at the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

In his first ever senior tour event, Kahlon had scores of 71, 67 and 73 for a three round total of 1-overpar 211. Andy McLean was the winner in a sudden death playoff at 8-underpar. Kahlon was in the sixth position after two rounds with a score of 2-underpar, but he could not capitalise on the final day and finally finished 11th in his first ever senior tour event.

